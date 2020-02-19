Salma Hayek responds to the fan about the comment of & # 39; Too much Botox & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML59483da20d4b3bb912dcfb29d7aad69911% %MINIFYHTML59483da20d4b3bb912dcfb29d7aad69912%

The actress of & # 39; Like a Boss & # 39; he replies to a commentator who left an unfavorable comment on his Instagram stating that the star had & # 39; too much botox & # 39; in the face.

Up News Info –

Salma Hayek He has closed a fan that pointed to the star for having "too much botox."

53 years old "Frida"The actress shared a photo of herself on the beach on her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, showing the star looking radiant while her hair was blowing in the wind.

However, one of the star's followers was not a fan of the image, writing in the comments, "Too much Botox :(. No Salma needed!"

Salma responded quickly to the troll, responding with the ironic answer: "I don't have Botox. But thanks for the advice because I was thinking maybe it's time."

The star previously revealed that he thought it would be fun to experiment with Botox and lip injections for his film "Like a boss", but I quickly decided it was a bad idea.

She told InStyle: "I wanted to do Botox and inject my lips, which I have never done," and asked her dermatologist friend Dr. Maurice Dray for help.

"My friend Dr. Dray said: & # 39; I don't know if you're going to be happy because it's going to hurt so much & # 39 ;. I said: & # 39; Well, let's try it & # 39;. needle in the mouth and immediately I said: "No! Forget this! I finished!" "