Salma Hayek has the best response to the follower accusing her of too much Botox

A worried citizen thought it would be good to warn Salma Hayek about the danger of exaggerating with Botox, but the actress made sure to respond and let them know that she had really done nothing! The person who commented also tried to congratulate her by saying that she doesn't need it, but Salma said mockingly that she was really considering it, since "maybe it's time,quot; and thanked them for "advice."

It all started with Salma sharing a new photo on her Instagram page.

He looked young and radiant as usual, even with minimal or no makeup and that apparently made a follower suspect that he might have injected some Botox in his face since he doesn't seem to be around 53 years old!

Your answer? – ‘I don't have Botox. But thanks for the advice. I was thinking maybe it's time. "

While she remained calm and kind in her response, it seems that the actress was practically rolling her eyes at the random stranger making comments like that about her appearance without knowing anything about it.

The click that caused the unnecessary comment showed Salma looking beautiful and happy on the beach without makeup.

This is not the first time he talks about Botox and what he said before makes his response to the troll seem even more sarcastic.

In 2017, during an interview with Dujour magazine, he explained that "I don't believe in Botox because your face doesn't move, and it's something you have to do for the rest of your life, more and more." I don't look at things in the short term; I think about longevity. Listen, if there was something you could do that really kept you well, I would. "

"But I am in love with my husband, and I want to look like a lovely woman when I am 70 years old. I want her to see me and think:" Okay, my girl is already old, but there is still beauty there. & # 39; & # 39;



