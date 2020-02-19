Ryder Cup: Six stars of 2018 struggling to qualify for the 2020 contest | Golf news





Francesco Molinari has fought for form since The Masters

Both Europe and the US UU. They face the loss of three players each of their 2018 teams, as several Le Golf National stars are struggling to perform in Wisconsin this year.

Rival captains Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker will surely have some selection headaches when it comes to finishing their teams for the 2020 contest in the Whistling Strait, but who are the prominent names in Paris that need a change of form to retain their places?

Europe team

Francesco Molinari

%MINIFYHTML72928dda6679d2989710529879de74e711% %MINIFYHTML72928dda6679d2989710529879de74e712%

It would always be difficult for Molinari to match his 2018 achievements, but his best career year now seems like a memory too far away.

Molinari enjoyed a Ryder Cup record in 2018, winning his five games

The Italian finished 2018 comfortably in the top 10 in the world after a great victory at Wentworth, his first PGA Tour title and then his breakthrough in The Open at Carnoustie.

Molinari then produced a record performance at Le Golf National when he became the first European player in Ryder Cup history to win his five games, four of them with his close friend Tommy Fleetwood.

He had a good start in 2019 with an impressive victory at Bay Hill, and a Masters title beckoned until he found water twice in the last seven holes to open the door to Tiger Woods, and his tie for fifth place in Augusta National It is still the most recent. top 10 finish.

Molinari has missed the cut in each of his three starts in 2020

Molinari has missed the distance cut in each of his three starts in 2020 and has broken 70 only once in seven rounds, and his world ranking has dropped from sixth in the July Open to 25 after the Genesis Invitational of Last week, where he returned to Rounds of 75 he was left third from below.

Sergio Garcia

The Spaniard celebrated his 40th birthday in January and has enjoyed a positive start by 2020 with the top 10 places in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, but he is keeping pace with the current ranking of the European team.

Sergio García has been an unconditional Ryder Cup for Europe since his debut in 1999

Garcia is just out of the top 40 in the world ranking after a mix of results in 2019, with only one victory in the KLM Open and nine other top 10, but his form in the majors since his memorable victory in the Masters remains a concern .

He missed seven straight cuts before breaking the race at last year's US Open, although 52 at Pebble Beach and 67 at The Open the following month are not much to talk about.

As it stands, it would depend on the election of a Padraig Harrington captain, who may feel he needs someone from Garcia's experience and the outstanding Ryder Cup record if the European pattern is in a position similar to Thomas Bjorn before the 2018 competition.

Garcia justified his wild card election at Le Golf National with three wins of four

Five of the eight Bjorn players who qualified for merit were rookies, which led the Danish to add Garcia's quartet, Paul Casey, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.

Garcia's team was criticized by many, but he justified Bjorn's faith with three victories in four games, and his individual victory over Rickie Fowler made him the most successful European Ryder Cup player of all time.

Alex Noren

One of the highlights of the 2018 Ryder Cup was that Noren put the icing on Europe's victory cake when he bore a birdie monster putt in the final green to seal a narrow victory over Bryson DeChambeau in the last game to finish.

The Swede was in the top 20 in the world at the time after claiming seven European Circuit titles in three years, including four in 2016, but now he is in danger of leaving the top 100 and it seems a remote possibility to make the trip to Straits of whistles in September.

Alex Noren is close to falling in the top 100 in the world rankings

A couple of months after winning two points in three games in his Ryder Cup debut, Noren finished tied for ninth in the DP World Tour Championship and has since only registered a top 10.

Noren is a constant presence over the weekend and he has lost the cut only once in his last 18 starts around the world, but he has rarely gotten into a cutlery dispute and needs a strong summer to appear in the Padraig Harrington plans.

USA team

Jordan Spieth

Arguably, the most surprising drop in the world ranking in the last 20 years has been that of Spieth, who is now languishing out of the first 50 after struggling with all aspects of his game.

Spieth was singled out as a possible challenger to the 18-year-old Jack Nicklaus record when he dominated golf in 2015, winning the Masters and the US Open, while also in dispute in both The Open and the PGA Championship while competing with Rory McIlroy and Jason Day for world state No. 1.

Jordan Spieth has not won since The Open in 2017

His impressive six final holes at Royal Birkdale earned him the title of The Open in 2017, but since then he hasn't lifted any silverware. Spieth showed signs of a return to training last summer when he achieved three first eight consecutive positions, including a third place in the PGA Championship, but rarely threatened to compete thereafter.

Spieth's four starts so far this year have not been encouraging out of a tie for ninth in Pebble Beach, with a failed cut and two finals out of the first 50, and his determination will be tested in the coming months to As you bid to stop the alarming slide.

Rickie Fowler

It may be a bit unfair to have Fowler on this list with him currently in 26th place in the world, but now it's been more than a year since his last victory at Phoenix and he doesn't have the confidence that raised him to world number 7 in March past.

Their results in the last 10 months have been frustratingly inconsistent, with the top 10 in The Masters and The Open mixed with a handful of lost cuts along with too many "midway,quot; performances, and their 2020 campaign has started with a similar pattern

Rickie Fowler's Ryder Cup record can count against him if he needs a captain's pick

After a fifth in Hawaii followed by a T10 in The American Express, Fowler failed to spend the weekend at Torrey Pines and finished 10 distant shots behind Webb Simpson in defense of his Phoenix title.

Fowler is ranked 15 in the Ryder Cup standings of the USA team. UU. And he will be anxious to avoid relying on a selection of Steve Stricker, who may consider that a player with only three wins in 15 games in his four appearances would make him a risky prospect in Wisconsin.

Bubba Watson

The two-time Masters champion was knocking on the door of the top 10 in the world when he regained his place in the US Ryder Cup team. UU. In 2018, but Watson is now fighting just to stay in the top 50.

The left-hander recorded only four results in the top 10 in his 23 starts in 2019, but he also lost six cuts, and Watson has now endured more than a year and a half since he last proved victory in the Travelers' Championship.

Like Spieth, Bubba Watson is struggling to stay in the top 50 in the world.

However, Watson had an encouraging start to this year, as he followed a sixth-place tie at Torrey Pines with a podium in Phoenix, but then took another step back when he lost the cut midway in the Genesis Invitational, an event he has won three times

Now 41 years old, Watson currently seems more likely to be among Steve Stricker's backroom team in Wisconsin instead of leading and center of the field, but he has fought adversity before and needs a change to That matches your 2018 shape if you want to win a fifth Ryder Cup cap this fall.