Ryan Newman hospitalized as Denny Hamlin wins the third day of the Daytona 500 – Up News Info Detroit

Ryan Newman crossed the finish line; his Ford planted upside down and on fire, a grim reminder of a sport full of danger that has lasted almost two decades without a fatality.

At the finish line, Denny Hamlin made history with a second consecutive victory at the Daytona 500 in an overtime photo of Ryan Blaney, a celebration that quickly silenced when drivers await an update on Newman's condition.

"I think sometimes we take for granted how safe cars are," Hamlin said. "But number one, we are praying for Ryan."

About two hours after the accident, NASCAR read a statement from Roush Fenway Racing that said Newman is in "serious condition, but doctors have indicated that his injuries are not life-threatening."

During the long wait for an update, President Donald Trump turned to Twitter to express his concern. Trump, a day earlier, attended the race as the grand marshal, gave the order to the drivers to start their engines and made a ceremonial turn around the Daytona International Speedway before the rain swept the race.

“Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave pilot of @NASCAR! #PrayingForRyan, "Trump tweeted. Newman was one of several NASCAR pilots who attended a 2016 demonstration for Trump in Georgia when he was a presidential candidate.

Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, acknowledged the unbearable delay in obtaining information about Newman.

"Listening to positive news tonight is a relief," Rushbrook said. "He is very respected for being a great competitor for everyone in the sport."

NASCAR scrapped the traditional victory party for Hamlin's third victory in the Daytona 500, shaken by the Newman accident 19 years after Dale Earnhardt was killed in the last lap of the Daytona 500 in 2001. Earnhardt was the last driver died in a NASCAR Cup race.

Newman had taken the lead in the final lap when Blaney's bumper caught the back of his Ford and sent Newman directly against the wall. His car overturned, rolled, was hit by the driver's side by another car and finally slid through the burning finish line.

It took several minutes for his car to turn on its wheels again. The medical staff used solid black barriers to block the view when the winner of the 2008 Daytona 500 was placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital. The damage to his Mustang was extensive, it seemed that the entire roll cage designed to protect his head had collapsed, and officials did not allow his team to approach the scene of the accident.

The drivers were very worried, including Corey LaJoie, the driver who hit Newman's car while he was turning.

"Dang, I hope Newman is fine," he posted on Twitter. "That is the worst case, and I had nowhere to go but smoke."

Hamlin is the first driver since Sterling Marlin in 1995 to win the 500 consecutive Daytona Miles, but his victory lane celebration was moderate.

Hamlin said he was not aware of Newman's situation when his celebration initially began. It was not until Fox Sports told him that he would not interview him in the final stretch after his exhaustion that Hamlin learned that the accident was bad.

"It's a strange balance of emotion and happiness for yourself, but the health of someone and their family is bigger than any victory in any sport," he said. "We only hope for the best."

Team owner Joe Gibbs apologized after the race for the celebration of the winning team.

"We didn't know it until the lane of victory," Gibbs said. "I know that for many of us, participating in sports and being in things where there are some risks, somehow, it is what excites them. Racing, we know what can happen, we just dream that it does not happen. We are all praying for him now. result of this ”.

Runner-up Blaney said the final lap, with Newman advancing ahead of Hamlin, that Blaney received a push from Hamlin that locked him behind Newman in a brand alliance movement for Ford.

"We pushed Newman to the head, and then we got a push of the 11 … He was committed to pushing him to victory and making a Ford win him and the bumpers get hooked badly," he said.

Hamlin had eight Ford drivers lined up behind him as the leader in the second overtime shooting without a single Toyota partner nearby to help him. He allowed Newman to overtake him for the lead, but the blow in the pack led to Newman's hard turn toward the wall, followed by multiple runs and a long slide across the finish line.

Hamlin's victory last year was a 1-2-3 sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing and kicked off a celebration of the company for a year in which Gibbs drivers won a record of 19 races and the Cup championship Now, his third victory in the Daytona 500 places him next to six Hall of Fame drivers as winners of three or more Daytona 500. He tied Dale Jarrett, who gave JGR his first victory on the Daytona 500 in 1993, Jeff Gordon and Bobby Allison. Hamlin follows the four victories of Cale Yarborough and the record seven of Richard Petty.

This victory came after the second postponement of the rain in 62 years, a visit from Trump, a couple of red flag strikes and two overtime. The 0.014 victory margin was the second closest in the history of the race, and Hamlin's victory over Martin Truex Jr. in 2016 was the closest end in the history of the race.

That margin of victory was 0.01 seconds. The victory in "The Great American Race,quot; is the third for Toyota, all won by Hamlin. Gibbs has four victories in Daytona 500 as owner.

"I just feel that I am a student of the game. I never stop learning and try to discover where I need to get at the right time," Hamlin said. "It doesn't always work. We have challenged the odds here in the last eight years or so on the Daytona 500, but I only trust my instincts, and so far, they have been good for me. "

