Ryan Newman discharged from hospital after a horrible accident on the Daytona 500 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML4ee5cc6e792ab5f8789cc2834b1dde3a11% %MINIFYHTML4ee5cc6e792ab5f8789cc2834b1dde3a12%

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Ryan Newman was discharged from a Florida hospital on Wednesday, two days after his terrifying accident on the last lap of the Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway Racing posted a picture of Newman leaving a Daytona Beach hospital with his two young daughters. The announcement came only a few hours after the team said it was completely alert and walking through the hospital.

%MINIFYHTML4ee5cc6e792ab5f8789cc2834b1dde3a13% %MINIFYHTML4ee5cc6e792ab5f8789cc2834b1dde3a14%

The team said the 42-year-old Indiana native "continues to show a great improvement." The team added that "true to his jovial nature, he has also been joking with staff, friends and family while playing with his two daughters,quot; and included a photo of Newman standing in a hospital gown, smiling with his arms around girls

%MINIFYHTML4ee5cc6e792ab5f8789cc2834b1dde3a15% %MINIFYHTML4ee5cc6e792ab5f8789cc2834b1dde3a16% Ryan Newman continues with a great improvement pic.twitter.com/xIZRiaRApi – Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

Newman was injured Monday night when he crashed while leading the biggest NASCAR race. Ryan Blaney's contact sent Newman spinning against the wall and his Ford aired, where Corey LaJoie knocked him on the driver's side door.

The car landed on the roof, slid through the Daytona International Speedway and stopped upside down and caught fire, with gasoline coming out of the vehicle. It took a security team almost 20 minutes to get Newman out of the car and he was taken to a Daytona Beach hospital.

No details of Newman's injuries have been revealed. The team also has not announced who will drive the No. 6 Ford in Las Vegas this weekend.

Blaney and LaJoie have retreated from the races to process their papers in the accident. LaJoie got out of his own car on fire and fell to his knees on the track, only after he was checked in the spotlight that Newman was injured.

Blaney looked distressed as he strolled beside his car after his second place with Denny Hamlin. Pilot fellow Bubba Wallace, one of Blaney's best friends, said he spent time with Blaney on Tuesday and advised him to stay away from social media for a few days.

"It's enduring, of course devastated and discouraged by the situation," Wallace posted on Twitter. "I had to sit there and explain what could have happened to him or any of us in the field. He's running. It's unfortunate to be at one end."

Wallace also praised Blaney's attempt to push Newman to victory in a brand alliance movement for Ford. When Blaney tried to catch on Newman's bumper to give him a push, the cars didn't line up properly and Newman got caught in a turn.

"I know that Ford should be proud to have him under his banner because he was so happy to press his Ford teammate to win the biggest race of the year," Wallace wrote. "What makes it worse (because) a simple selfless gesture went south in the blink of an eye."

Eddie Gossage, vice president and general manager of Texas Motor Speedway, reacted to the crash the night it happened.

"That is impressive. It really is a scary moment, you wait and pray for Ryan to be well," Gossage told Up News Info 11 News.

Gossage also called Newman "one of the toughest men I've ever met in my life."