Ryan Newman awake and talking – Up News Info Detroit

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and talking with family and doctors a day after his horrible accident on the last lap of the Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway Racing released an update on its driver on Tuesday, approximately 20 hours after Newman's car crashed into the wall at almost 200 mph, he flipped over, another car boned him, overturned several more times and stopped in flames.

Everyone who looked feared the worst on Monday night and had to wait almost two hours to learn that Newman's injuries were not considered life-threatening. The last update was good news for the 42-year-old driver and champion of the 2008 Daytona 500.

Newman spun hard against the wall after Ryan Blaney hit him from behind a few hundred feet from the finish line. Newman's Ford No. 6 overturned on its roof, where he was helpless when another car hit him on the driver's side at 190 mph.

Newman's car continued skating upside down along the road and crossed the burning finish line while security teams rushed to put out the fire and release Newman. The workers took about 8 minutes to roll their car up, and the medical staff used black screens to block viewers' views when Newman was placed in an ambulance and taken to Halifax Medical Center.

A sense of relief spread across the Daytona International Speedway. There has been no fatality in the NASCAR Cup elite since Dale Earnhardt died in a crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 of 2001.

Nineteen years later, it is clear that Earnhardt's death probably saved Newman's life. NASCAR spent the last two decades working to improve safety standards by installing walls that absorb energy around the tracks, demanding the use of head and neck restrictions attached to helmets and continuing to make improvements to cars.

