Rugby player Rowan Baxter kills himself, his wife and their children in a car fire

The former New Zealand Warriors player was killed along with his wife and young children after spraying his car with gasoline and setting it on fire.

A former Australian rugby star Rowan Baxter He has killed his wife and children in an apparent murder-suicide.

The 42-year-old former New Zealand Warriors star was found dead in her car in Brisbane, Australia, on Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020, along with his wife and children, aged three to six.

Sources tell TMZ that Baxter sprayed the car with gasoline and set it on fire. Witnesses say that Baxter's wife tried to escape, shouting: "He has poured me gasoline."

Baxter's wife was transported to a nearby hospital, but died from her injuries.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a statement about the tragedy. He says: "My heart is with the families and the community that are going through this tragic moment and with the emergency services that face what would be a devastating scene."