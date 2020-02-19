Rose McGowan has a change of mind about the critics in the Oscar dress of Natalie Portman

%MINIFYHTMLc238b56a5f6f54eb8b7f712cf5adcd1711% %MINIFYHTMLc238b56a5f6f54eb8b7f712cf5adcd1712%

Days after lashing out at the star of & # 39; Black Swan & # 39; for her red carpet fashion statement at the Academy Awards, the former actress of & # 39; Charmed & # 39; states that & # 39; lost sight of the larger image & # 39 ;.

Rose McGowan is walking back his stabbing attack on Natalie Portman for wearing a cape at the Academy Awards with the names of the despised female directors sewn on the lining, admitting that "she lost sight of the bigger image."

The actress "Enchanted" lashed out at the Oscar winner on Facebook last week (ends February 14), calling her red carpet fashion statement "deeply offensive" for "those of us who really do the job."

McGowan also hit the "Black Swan"Star for not working with more directors.

Portman responded to the publication, noting that he agreed with McGowan's accusation that his personal protest was not "brave," while reassuring Rose that he had done everything possible to work and hire directors, and admitted that "I had only done a few." movies with women. "

Now, in a new post on Twitter, the activist writes: "My criticism should have been about Hollywood's ongoing culture of silence. I realize that by criticizing someone personally, I lost sight of the big picture. All voices , however much they talk, they are valid. Let's keep pushing the limits in any way we can, it's time to make noise. "