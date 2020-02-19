Rosario Dawson hints that her 2018 publication "Come-Out,quot; was partially true

Rosario Dawson, the Seven pounds alum, has added an additional intrigue about his sexuality through a social media post. The New York Post recently resumed an interview with Bustle, in which the star clarified a 2018 publication.

During the Month of Pride, Rosario published a video of a woman singing a song about her status in the LGBT community. Supposedly, the new publication was a symbol of support for the community. Reportedly, actress fans have been reading between the lines.

In other words, they think there was a hidden message within the social media post. Although Rosario is currently in a relationship with the Democratic Congressman, Cory Booker, said in October 2018, people kept saying they had left the closet.

She explained: "I didn't do that, I mean, it's not inaccurate, but I never went outside." Rosario went on to say that she guesses that she would officially leave.

Rosario clarified his comments, adding that he never had a homosexual relationship and that he has not dated anyone in that way. For that reason, it felt unreliable to try to claim that it was from that sexual orientation.

In the Instagram post you can see above, the rapper, Chika, sings Ed Sheeran's song, "Shape Of You." Dawson wrote in the comments section below the post that she was proud to be who she was and refuses to feel ashamed.

In other news, Rosario has repeatedly addressed the controversy and alleged scrutiny he has faced in raising a 17-year-old daughter, whom he adopted in 2014, along with his relationship with a Democratic politician.

The Hollywood actress admitted that there were definitely some challenges to bring her personal family life to the public eye, but ultimately, she and Cory have managed to solve things. "But in the other, I think we found our person," said the actress.

Ad

Rosario is best known for her performance in the movie, Children, Secretaries II, Y Seven pounds, in which she co-starred with Will Smith.



Post views:

0 0