Role play by Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union to keep their romance fresh

Can't deny Gabrielle Union Y Dwyane WadeRomance has conquered us.

But to ensure that his love remains a dump, the duo set to work in Y outside the room "We play role-playing games," admitted the NBA retired superstar on Tuesday night. Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen. "We keep it fresh. We try to keep it exciting because sometimes you get into a routine and say," Tomorrow. "And then tomorrow two months will pass when there is no action, we have to play a role play."

And they don't take this, well, paper lightly. "We went out at night," he admitted. "Let's be strangers and I understand inside "In fact, there is a playful pull of the hair and a lot of spontaneity." Sometimes I think: & # 39; I, go ahead, take off your clothes and walk down the street, "Wade joked. Rodeo Drive, baby."