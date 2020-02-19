Role play by Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union to keep their romance fresh

Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for Stance
Can't deny Gabrielle Union Y Dwyane WadeRomance has conquered us.
But to ensure that his love remains a dump, the duo set to work in Y outside the room "We play role-playing games," admitted the NBA retired superstar on Tuesday night. Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen. "We keep it fresh. We try to keep it exciting because sometimes you get into a routine and say," Tomorrow. "And then tomorrow two months will pass when there is no action, we have to play a role play."
And they don't take this, well, paper lightly. "We went out at night," he admitted. "Let's be strangers and I understand inside "In fact, there is a playful pull of the hair and a lot of spontaneity." Sometimes I think: & # 39; I, go ahead, take off your clothes and walk down the street, "Wade joked. Rodeo Drive, baby."
An activity that does not seem to ignite fire between them: watch the Union movies. When asked to rank three of his wife's projects from best to worst, the 38-year-old man made a shocking confession. "Go ahead it's better, "he said because, well, of course." I was too young to see 10 things I hate about you, so Being Mary Jane it's two and 10 things I hate about you It's the last one because I didn't see it. I was too young. "(Does that mean he never gave him a Prada backpack?)
Leaving the Union's own work aside, Wade has been receiving education from another important pop culture phenomenon: the FX Attitude. After his 12 year old daughter. Zaya It came out as a transgender, the couple turned to the pioneer cast for guidance. "We didn't have much information and we contacted pronouns," Wade told the host. Andy Cohen. "We wanted to make sure we were not mistaken, so we communicated with pronouns and made sure we said the right thing to our daughter."
"She identifies herself as a lady," he continued. "We wanted to make sure we had all the right language, so we communicated to make sure we had all the information we needed because we are also learning in this process."
After all, everyone is together on this trip. "We get a lot of hate from people," the father of four children said earlier in Good morning america. "But along the way, we, inside, together, like the Wade family, have to be the ones who support each other. For us, it was important that Zaya understood that her family supports her."
