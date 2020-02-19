Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn ready for Singham 3?

After giving us Singham and Simmba, Rohit Shetty will do everything possible for her third police drama Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar in the lead. And now it seems that the director already has something in mind, about what his long-awaited Sooryavanshi will publish. Recently, Rohit Shetty was asked what his next exit in the police universe will be after Sooryavanshi and the filmmaker proudly said that after the premiere of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif he will bring Singham back with his third installment. Ajay Devgn was chosen as Singham in 2011 and the film became a blockbuster. The filmmaker even had a sequel, and the effect was the same at the box office. Singham is known for his fair act and his good heart. Singham 2 was launched in 2014 and it has been a long time, we have not had this hot cop on the screen that gave us the popular phrase "aata majhi satakli,quot;.

While Sooryavanshi of Rohit Shetty opens next month, Ajay Devgn is roaring at the box office with Tanhaji. The last release of the actor is unstoppable at the window. This successful actor-director duo will surely go a little higher for the third part of Singham. We are waiting for an official announcement to happen soon.

