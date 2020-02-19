Rod Blagojevich is expected to address the public on Wednesday after leaving prison – Up News Info Chicago

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is on a plane back home after President Trump commuted his 14-year prison sentence today. We are with him@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/vfApLOZ1yA – Dana Kozlov (@ DanaCBS2) February 19, 2020

After his release from federal prison, former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich and his wife Patti are expected to address the public outside their home on Wednesday.

Blagojevich was released from FCI Englewood prison in Colorado on Tuesday night, hours after President Donald Trump announced that he would commute the sentence of the former governor. Up News Info 2 political researcher, Dana Kozlov, reached Blagojevich at the Denver International Airport.

While preparing to take a flight back to Chicago on Tuesday night, Blagojevich expressed his gratitude to Trump for commuting his 14-year prison sentence.

Blagojevich was arrested at his home in December 2008, accused of trying to personally benefit from his position as governor; including trying to sell an appointment for the US Senate seat that Barack Obama once held before being elected president in 2008.

After two trials, Blagojevich was convicted of more than a dozen corruption charges and sentenced to 14 years in prison. He has been behind bars since March 2012.

Blagojevich said he will address the public at 11 a.m.

