Rod Blagojevich, Coronavirus, Democrats: their Wednesday briefing

At the end of the day, it was said that Attorney General William Barr was considering resigning, although the Justice Department denied such suggestions. The attorney general said last week that Trump was doing his "impossible,quot; job, and the president agreed with him on Tuesday, saying, "I do make your job more difficult." I agree with that. I think it is true ".

White House officials said Trump had followed the recommendations of friends, celebrities and campaign donors in granting full forgiveness or commutations to 11 people. (A commutation makes the punishment softer without eliminating the underlying conviction.)

The details: The Supreme Court ruled that presidents have unlimited authority to grant pardons; Here is a complete list of those who received clemency on Tuesday. Among them are Michael Milken, the Wall Street financier and the so-called king of junk bonds of the 1980s, and Rod Blagojevich, the former governor of Illinois who essentially tried to sell the Senate seat that Barack Obama vacated afterwards of being elected president.

Perspective: In the years since Mr. Milken was convicted of securities fraud, influential friends portrayed him as a rebel crushed by the establishment. Not so, says our business columnist James Stewart, who wrote a book about Mr. Milken.