Rod Blagojevich, Coronavirus, Democrats: their Wednesday briefing

We are covering President Trump clemency decisions and encouraging numbers from China in the coronavirus outbreak. We are also waiting tonight's democratic debate, the first to include Michael Bloomberg.
President Trump says it is the law of the country
Calling himself "the country's police chief," the president said Tuesday. He renewed his attacks against the criminal justice system, demanded a new trial for his friend Roger Stone and granted clemency to several white-collar criminals.
At the end of the day, it was said that Attorney General William Barr was considering resigning, although the Justice Department denied such suggestions. The attorney general said last week that Trump was doing his "impossible,quot; job, and the president agreed with him on Tuesday, saying, "I do make your job more difficult." I agree with that. I think it is true ".
White House officials said Trump had followed the recommendations of friends, celebrities and campaign donors in granting full forgiveness or commutations to 11 people. (A commutation makes the punishment softer without eliminating the underlying conviction.)
The details: The Supreme Court ruled that presidents have unlimited authority to grant pardons; Here is a complete list of those who received clemency on Tuesday. Among them are Michael Milken, the Wall Street financier and the so-called king of junk bonds of the 1980s, and Rod Blagojevich, the former governor of Illinois who essentially tried to sell the Senate seat that Barack Obama vacated afterwards of being elected president.
Perspective: In the years since Mr. Milken was convicted of securities fraud, influential friends portrayed him as a rebel crushed by the establishment. Not so, says our business columnist James Stewart, who wrote a book about Mr. Milken.
The spread of coronavirus in China seems to decrease
The Chinese authorities reported today that, for the second consecutive day, There were less than 2,000 new cases of the virus. The number had not dropped below that threshold since January 30, but public health officials have warned against excessive optimism.
Also today, hundreds of passengers began to leave a cruise ship in Japan after the end of a two-week quarantine. More than 540 people aboard the ship had tested positive for the virus. Here are the latest updates from around the world and maps of where the virus has spread.
Go deeper: While working to contain the epidemic, China has set aside groups that the Communist Party considers rivals. Our columnist writes: “Beijing has shown the world that it can close entire cities, build a hospital in 10 days and keep 1.4 billion people at home for weeks. But it has also demonstrated a flagrant weakness that endangers lives and threatens efforts to contain the outbreak: it cannot work with its own people. "
Another angle: China said today that it would revoke the credentials of three Wall Street Journal reporters, after officials opposed a headline this month in the newspaper's opinion pages: "China is the real sick man in Asia."
Debut Debating Michael Bloomberg
Tonight is the ninth Democratic presidential debate, but it will be the first to include the former mayor of New York, which has been increasing in recent polls. The debate, held in Las Vegas before the Nevada assemblies on Saturday, begins at 9 p.m. Oriental. This is what you should keep in mind.
News Analysis: "After a massive presentation to the Democratic electorate on his terms, driven by hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money, Mr. Bloomberg is subjected for the first time to an uncontrolled environment nationwide." our political reporter Matt Flegenheimer writes. "This does not necessarily play with your strengths."
Another angle: The Bernie Sanders campaign said it would request a recount of the results in Iowa after the state Democratic Party said it had completed a new partial review, changing the results in 29 venues but without changing the national delegates.
The iPhone on the deathbed
In a collision of technology and culture, of new and very old habits, we are beginning to photograph our dead again. These images may seem discordant on social networks, but they have a long history. Above, the late Robert Alexander and his sister Kary Manzanares.
For families like Mr. Alexander who choose funerals at home and avoid the services of conventional funeral homes, Photography is a celebration of that choice.
Result disputed in Afghanistan: President Ashraf Ghani was declared the winner of the country's presidential vote after months of delayed results. Hours later, his main challenger also claimed victory. The dispute reaches the edge of a United States peace agreement with the Taliban.
Snapshot: Above, civilians fleeing to Turkey last week from Idlib, the last province controlled by the opposition in Syria. Around 900,000 people, mostly women and children, They have fled their homes since December when the Syrian government tries to take over the area. "It's like the end of the world," said a relief worker.
What we are reading: This covert joint research conducted by Correctiv and Frontal21, two German media, at the Heartland Institute, an American organization that promotes the denial of climate science. Our climate reporter John Schwartz calls it fascinating.
Cook: Sweet and sour brownie shortbread combines two delicacies.
Eat: Caleta 111 Cevicheria, a Peruvian restaurant in Queens, specializes in seafood with citrus-based marinades. Read the review of Pete Wells.
Listens: The Angolan-Portuguese star Pongo gives a global pop twist to African music. "Canto,quot; is from his new EP, "Uwa,quot;.
Smarter life: It is coming on April 15. Here are tips on hiring an accountant.
Covering the courts
Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial went to a jury on Tuesday. We asked the reporter to cover the trial and other court veterans to tell us how it was done.
Jan Ransom I had many early beginnings. Now, he is waiting for a verdict in the Weinstein case, but during the trial, the line to enter the Manhattan criminal court room extended by the block at 6 am. Once the procedures of the day began, around 9:30 am, he listened carefully every day, every day, observing the facial expressions of the film producer, observing the testimony of the witnesses and recording the jury's reactions.
In many federal courts, cell phones, laptops and recording devices are not allowed, which means that reporters must often take notes by hand and then call their editors or other reporters to broadcast the news.
"You have become a reporter of the 1950s again," said John Schwartz, a Times reporter who previously worked as a legal correspondent for the national desk. "You phone it and compose it in your head and provide that first information as fast as you can."
There are often hours of procedures that can include long exchanges between lawyers and the judge. Expert reporters can discern important developments.
"It's 99 percent of tedium," said Ben Weiser, who has covered the federal courts in Manhattan for The Times for many years. "But you have to be listening and suddenly someone will say something, and that will be your lead."
