Rockies podcast: Jeff Bridich has spoken. But can the reception office really repair the bridge with Nolan Arenado?

In this episode of the On The Rox podcast, Denver Post sports journalists Kyle Newman and Patrick Saunders discuss Jeff Bridich's comments about Nolan Arenado. The general manager of the Rockies and the third stellar base have been engulfed in a public crack in this offseason. On Tuesday, Bridich apologized to the fans and said he is "working to straighten the ship,quot; regarding Arenado.
Where does the main office relationship with its pillar player go from here?
