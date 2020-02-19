Rockies podcast: Jeff Bridich has spoken. But can the reception office really repair the bridge with Nolan Arenado?

In this episode of the On The Rox podcast, Denver Post sports journalists Kyle Newman and Patrick Saunders discuss Jeff Bridich's comments about Nolan Arenado. The general manager of the Rockies and the third stellar base have been engulfed in a public crack in this offseason. On Tuesday, Bridich apologized to the fans and said he is "working to straighten the ship,quot; regarding Arenado.

Where does the main office relationship with its pillar player go from here?

Subscribe to the podcast

Soundcloud | iTunes | Stitcher | RSS feed

Related Posts

Rockies Podcast: Breaking down the beauty and poetry of spring training



Podcast of the Rockies: entertaining bold prediction by 94 Dick Monfort in 2020



Rockies podcast: main stories to watch in spring 2020 training



Rockies podcast: pessimistic Colorado fans about the 2020 season



Rockies Podcast: the importance of Larry Walker's election to the Hall of Fame