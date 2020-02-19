Richard Madden Clowned by Celeb Friends Over Topless Selfie

WENN / Avalon

The student of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; He treats his Instagram followers with an impressive photo of him showing his muscular physique just to be roasted by former co-star Alfie Allen in the comments section.

Richard Madden He could have fainted fans with his muscular physique, but his famous friends apparently didn't buy any of that. In fact, the actor who gained fame through his portrayal of Robb Stark in "game of Thrones"He found himself roasted recently by uploading a selfie from Instagram without a shirt.

On Tuesday, February 18, the 33-year-old man shared a photo of him flaunting his bare chest with a legend that said: "Tuesday's mountain." He quickly caught the attention of his former co-star Alfie Allen, who commented: "You have changed." His co-star of "The eternal"Gemma Chan joked more," Thirsty? "

Alfie Allen teased Richard Madden.

Gemma Chan made fun of him.

Another co-star Barry Keoghan He simply referred to Madden's role as Ikaris in the next Marvel movie, while Years and years Leader Olly alexander he joked, "I would climb that mountain any day." TV location manager Millie Gladwin, on the other hand, wondered: "Why did we never see that on the set?"

Barry Keoghan intervened.

Madden's old friend, Douglas cubicleNor could he avoid making fun of his fresh appearance. "Did you get to the top? You don't look very sweaty," he asked in the comments section that received a cheerful response from "Rocketman"actor who read", yes, the Uber was there, I just jumped in the picture. "

Douglas Booth joked with him.

The roast aside, Madden has won the lead role in "The Eternals." He joined a cast that also includes Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and his co-star "GoT" Harington kit. On his part in the superhero movie, he previously told British GQ: "I am one of the ten immortals placed on the planet … to, erm, protect ourselves from the bad guys."

On his current success, the "1917"The actor shared," I've been working for 22 years, so it's not like they dragged me. I have worked hard to get where I am and the stars have lined up for me. "He added:" I am enjoying riding the wave … And I am running with it. Because everything could fall apart at any moment, and I will have nothing left! "