Restraining orders filed by celebrity therapist killed Amie Harwick show domestic abuse allegations – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Dr. Amie Harwick, a celebrity family therapist murdered, who was murdered Saturday morning at her home in Hollywood Hills, was abused several times by her ex-boyfriend, according to court documents.

Gareth Pursehouse was arrested Saturday afternoon in connection with her murder and is being held on $ 2 million bail.

Harwick requested a restraining order against Pursehouse on two separate occasions, one in 2011 and one in 2012, but none of them was still in effect at the time of the murder. Harwick had seen Pursehouse two weeks before the murder, police said.

"It suffocated me, it hit me, it hit my head against the ground, it kicked me," Harwick told police, according to the restraining order.

She said Pursehouse also broke into her apartment complex before and "crashed 10 photo frames at my door."

According to the restraining order, Pursehouse also sent a text message to Harwick saying "things will get worse," which led her to call the police.

"He was a person whose name would appear over the years as someone who worried him," said Robert Coshland, a friend. "And she recently met him at an event, and he behaved strangely and then this happened."

Dr. Hernando Chavez was with Harwick when the most recent meeting occurred.

"He was furious, angry, aggressive, verbally abusive, distressed, under pressure," Chavez said. "And she was trying to calm him down, he was trying to help him calm him down, he was trying to be compassionate and empathetic."

One of Harwick's specialties was to help people who suffer domestic violence.

"Amie can't die in vain," Chavez said. "His life made sense, his life was very important for many people, and we have to use this as an opportunity to move forward with more protection and more security for people."

His old friend Rudy Torres told CBS2 that the system failed him.

"The system will not act until something happens, and it is always too late for them," Torres said. "It's always too little and too late. I was there when it all started, and they didn't do much for her at that time, they definitely didn't do anything for her now."

Jessica Everleth, another friend of Harwick, began a campaign in her honor to draw attention to domestic violence and encourage changes in the harassment laws.

"Our friend, Dr. Amie Harwick, endured almost a decade of harassment and online harassment of her ex-boyfriend and even filed two restraining orders against her," the site says. "This obsessive behavior should have been enough to arrest Gareth Pursehouse for harassment."

Harwick was previously in a relationship with comedian Drew Carey. A Carey representative confirmed his commitment in February 2018, according to Entertainment Tonight. Their relationship ended last year.

Carey responded to Harwick's death on Twitter on Monday and encouraged his followers to sign a Change.org petition addressed to California lawmakers advocating changes in domestic violence and harassment laws.

Carey responded to Harwick's death on Twitter on Monday and encouraged his followers to sign a Change.org petition addressed to California lawmakers advocating changes in domestic violence and harassment laws.

Harwick had written a book, created podcasts and used social media to talk about his work as a therapist.

"It's very difficult," said Coshland. "I'm holding it together right now, but it comes in waves."