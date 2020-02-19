Reseda man accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers after giving them alcohol – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Police say they arrested a Reseda man for sexually assaulting two teenagers after consuming them with alcohol.

Lewis Sibomana, 30, was arrested on February 9 and is being held on bail of $ 225,000. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Thursday.

LAPD West Valley Division detectives identified Sibomana as the suspect who became friends with a 16-year-old boy at a bus stop on January 21. Detectives say that Sibomana attracted him back to his apartment, served him alcohol and then raped him as the boy fell and fell asleep.

Sibomana is suspected in a second sexual assault that occurred on February 9, when detectives say he attracted a 15-year-old boy to his apartment and served him alcohol. The boy, who fell asleep from the effects of alcohol, woke up when Sibomana had oral sex, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say that in addition to the charges related to the two incidents, Sibomana faces another charge of sexual assault related to additional crimes that are already being investigated. Sibomana has been charged by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office for several counts of sex-related crimes with unconscious victims.

Anyone with information about Sibomana or who has been a victim can call Katherine Gosser or Baba detectives at (818) 374-7717 or (818) 374-7730.