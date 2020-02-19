Relatively Natalie Halcro of Nat & Liv gives birth to a girl

Welcome to the world of motherhood, Natalie Halcro!
the Relatively Nat and Liv Star had a great announcement to share with fans and fans on Wednesday afternoon. As a result, fashion designer NAT & LIV is officially a mother.
"Welcome to the world Baby Girl. My heart is full," he shared on Instagram from the hospital room.
Natalie's girl's name is Dove and she arrived in the world on February 4. And yes, he already has a special Instagram account managed by his proud mother. "Hello world," said Dove's first post with a close-up of his face and his beautiful baby lips. Awww!
"I'm already in love !!!! And ummmm you look so amazing !!!!" Kim Kardashian He wrote in the comments section. Khloe Kardashian and added: "How is it that you are perfect right after? !!! She is an angel !!!!!!!! May God bless you both forever."
Paris Hilton, Khadijah Haqq McCray, Olivia Pierson and other close friends also congratulated the new mom online.
Shortly after Thanksgiving, Natalie surprised fans when she announced her pregnancy. In fact, the reality star revealed at that time that he was already seven months old.
"One more reason to be grateful this year # 29 weeks," Natalie captioned her ad that immediately received enthusiasm from her team.
Since announcing her pregnancy news, Natalie has continued to impress in the fashion department with elegant and comfortable maternity clothes.
Whether posing in comfortable Skims or wearing glamor on Christmas Eve in Kris JennerAt the annual Christmas party, the fashion designer constantly captivated her followers.
"There is no better time than now," Natalie shared on Instagram when it marked the beginning in 2020. It is safe to say it will be an unforgettable year.
Before starring Relatively Nat & Live, the 32-year-old appeared in the E! reality show WAGS. She also made appearances in keeping up with the Kardashians.
Congratulations to the new mom!
