Registration for the 29th annual Komen Detroit race for The Cure is open – Up News Info Detroit

– Registration is now open for the 29th Annual Komen Detroit for the Cure Race. This is a highly anticipated event, as it gives participants the opportunity to celebrate and remember those in their lives who have fought against breast cancer.

The race will be on Saturday, May 2 at Comerica Park in downtown Detroit and will take place from 7 a.m. at noon.

“For 29 years, the Komen Detroit Race for the Cure has been one of the most anticipated events of the year. Thousands of participants gather to honor, celebrate, rejoice and remember friends, family and loved ones who have bravely fought against breast cancer and to help raise the necessary funds for research, community programs and thousands of support of people who are diagnosed every year. We look forward to welcoming our race participants and the walk of the past and the return, and welcoming new community participants to the race, ”said Jaye Sciullo, executive director of Susan G. Komen Greater Detroit.

Here are more details about the registration information for The Race:

General Registration: February 15, 2020 – April 27, 2020

Adult (18+) $ 40

Survivor $ 30

Youth (3-17) $ 30

Child (0-3) Free

Virtual $ 25

Any participant who wishes to register for the Race is encouraged to register using this link.

For more information on the 29th Annual Detroit Komen Race for the Cure, visit the official website.

