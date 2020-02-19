Reggie Jackson heads to Los Angeles Clippers after the purchase of the Detroit Pistons | NBA News

Reggie Jackson and the Detroit Pistons finalized a contract purchase and the owner plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN reported Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.

Jackson, 29, has played in 14 games this season, averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. His departure follows the exchange of the Andre Drummond center team to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 24th overall selection in 2011 is in the last year of a five-year contract for $ 80 million signed before the 2015 season.















Jackson started the last six games of Detroit before the All-Star break and had three 20-point games in that span. He played in the first two games of the season and then lost almost two months with a back injury.

The Clippers added Marcus Morris in an exchange with the New York Knicks on the exchange deadline.

Paul George (hamstrings) is likely to be limited in the coming weeks with an injury that has hindered him during his first season in Los Angeles.

