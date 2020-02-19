Redford Township Police Warns Residents of Various Thefts – Up News Info Detroit

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Redford Township Police are warning residents of various robberies within the municipality.

Police said Tuesday recently that the robberies occurred early in the morning, just north and south of 5 Mile Road in the last two days.

While residents are at work, suspects have entered the houses mainly at the back of the house and have broken windows in some cases.

"When we hear a glass break, we often wait to see if we hear more broken glass before trusting our instinct and calling the police," the department said.

The police remind residents that, once the glass has been broken, the suspects will already be in the house and will not have to break anymore.

"The neighbors are encouraged to pay attention to the vehicles that enter the entrances of their neighbors or to the people who walk through the back of the houses," the department said.

