Rapper Pop Smoke killed in robbery at home

The rapper of & # 39; Welcome to the party & # 39; He was shot dead in a robbery at his home and declared dead after he was transferred to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after the incident.

Rising Star Pop Smoke He has been shot dead in what appears to be a home invasion robbery.

Police sources told TMZ that the 20-year-old rapper was at his home in Hollywood Hills, California, around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the morning, when two men with sweatshirts and masks broke into the premises.

Intruders reportedly fired multiple shots, hitting and critically injuring the puncher. The men were seen fleeing on foot.

According to the news media, the star was taken by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects have not yet been identified and remain free, after a man was arrested but then released after police determined he was not involved. It is not clear if the musician, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, knew the shooters.

Pop Smoke released his second critically acclaimed mixtape, "Meet Woo 2", earlier this month. He was in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Last year 2019, he collaborated with Nicki Minaj in a remix of his success "Welcome to the party", and joined Travis Scott (II) in the melody "Gatti".