Rapper Pop Smoke Dead at 20: Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent & More Pay Tribute

Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images
Fans and artists mourn the death of Pop Smoke.
The rapper, also known as Bashar JacksonHe was shot dead at 20 on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Rolling Stone.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, police responded to a call that arrived at 4:29 a.m. regarding an unknown number of suspects who entered a residence in Hollywood Hills, California, and shot a man in his 20s. Subsequently, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
While the police gave no name to E! News, several media identified Pop Smoke as the victim.
TMZ, which broke the news, reported that the incident took place on a property owned by The real housewives of Beverly Hills stars Edwin Arroyave Y Teddi Mellencamp. Apparently, Mellencamp addressed the report in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
"Earlier this morning, a third-party leasing and management company that oversaw a rental house we own in Los Angeles informed us that there had been a shooting on the property," he wrote on the social network. "First of all, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life. We do not know any of the details beyond what they have told us or seen in the news and at this time we I would like to refrain from making more comments, since we want the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are doing their job diligently. "
Several artists paid tribute to Pop Smoke after the news of its diffusion.
"The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave,quot; Nicki Minaj, who released a "Welcome to the Party,quot; remix with Pop Smoke in 2019, wrote on Instagram, "Amazing. Rest in peace, Pop."
"Rest smoke pop !!" Kehlani He also tweeted. "20 years old, hella sweet FREAKISHLY talented. S – t sick here. Prayers to her family (really)."
Quavo, 50 cents Y Yg He also honored the deceased star.
"R.I.P. to my man Pop Smoke. Without sympathy for the winners. God bless him," wrote the rapper of "Candy Shop,quot;, and then added: "There is no success without jealousy, betrayal comes from those who are close. R.I.P."
Tyga, AJ Tracey, DaniLeigh, Lakeith stanfield Y Gunna He also remembered Pop Smoke.
"Damn brother, I only talked to you," Tyga wrote. "I can't believe it. You were on your way. You were a true star brother. Your energy was crazy. We needed your energy and sound! Rest in peace broski."