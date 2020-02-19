Rapper Pop Smoke Dead at 20: Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent & More Pay Tribute

Fans and artists mourn the death of Pop Smoke.

The rapper, also known as Bashar JacksonHe was shot dead at 20 on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Rolling Stone.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, police responded to a call that arrived at 4:29 a.m. regarding an unknown number of suspects who entered a residence in Hollywood Hills, California, and shot a man in his 20s. Subsequently, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While the police gave no name to E! News, several media identified Pop Smoke as the victim.

TMZ, which broke the news, reported that the incident took place on a property owned by The real housewives of Beverly Hills stars Edwin Arroyave Y Teddi Mellencamp. Apparently, Mellencamp addressed the report in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Earlier this morning, a third-party leasing and management company that oversaw a rental house we own in Los Angeles informed us that there had been a shooting on the property," he wrote on the social network. "First of all, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life. We do not know any of the details beyond what they have told us or seen in the news and at this time we I would like to refrain from making more comments, since we want the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are doing their job diligently. "