Rapper Pop Smoke, 20, dies in a domestic invasion shooting

Pop Smoke, the 20-year-old rapper, was reported as confirmed by Rolling Stone. The media claims that the young artist, née Bashar Jackson, died Wednesday in an invasion of his home in the city of Los Angeles, California.

A LAPD spokesman confirmed that officers went to the house around 4:20 am after masked men stormed the house where Pop Smoke was. Reportedly, the young rapper was subsequently taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Captain Steve Lurie said there were several witnesses to the crime, and there are currently between two and six suspects in the murder. TMZ was the first to report that two men shot at the house during the invasion.

Witnesses say they saw men fleeing the crime scene, but have not yet been arrested or detained by the authorities. The sources that spoke with the media confirmed that the house is owned by Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Teddi Mellencamp, as well as her husband, Edwin Arroyave.

Pop Smoke rented the house as Airbnb. After the death of the young artist, stars like Nicki Minaj came out to commemorate Pop Smoke, including a social media post that featured his song, "Welcome To The Party."

On his Instagram account, Nicki Minaj wrote that the Bible tells the world that jealousy is as "cruel as the grave." Pop Smoke was reportedly known for songs such as the "Welcome To The Party,quot;, as well as "Drive The Boat," "Dior,quot; and "War."

His first mixtape, Meet the Woo 2, was released last week. Interestingly, the rapper appeared in the headlines of the media earlier this year when someone reported the theft of his luxury vehicle. As previously reported, Pop Smoke agreed to use a luxury vehicle in exchange for concert tickets and VIP passes.

However, the owner of the vehicle was taken for a walk and the car subsequently disappeared.



