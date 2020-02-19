Rapper Obie Trice charged with a misdemeanor in the shooting of GF's son!

Rapper Obie Trice has been charged with a misdemeanor in connection with the shooting of his girlfriend's teenage son in Commerce Township.

Trice has been charged with possession of an unregistered firearm in connection with the incident.

On December 4, Trice reportedly had been drinking all day before having a physical altercation with his girlfriend. He finally pointed a gun at her and her son, and when the son tried to fight with Obie, the gun went off and hit the teenager on his hip.

