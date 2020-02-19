Rapper LightSkinKeisha and Kiyomi Leslie will join season 9 of & # 39; LHH: Atlanta & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML1992b8b06532d09ed1f5e02aa4a6665b11% %MINIFYHTML1992b8b06532d09ed1f5e02aa4a6665b12%

Instagram

Fans may be familiar with LightSkinKeisha as the energetic rapper went viral for her sense of comedy, while Kiyomi is known for her tumultuous relationship with rapper Bow Wow.

Up News Info –

"Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"Soon he will return for the highly anticipated season 9. Promising to bring more secrets, betrayal and heartbreak, the next season of the VH1 series will bring two new faces: the rapper LightSkinKeisha Y Bow wowis ex Kiyomi Leslie. The JasmineBRAND is the first to report.

Fans may be familiar with LightSkinKeisha as the energetic rapper went viral for his comedy sensation. She, who is dating Jazze Phacollaborator Coca Vango, is best known with his single "Ride Good" that set the charts on fire last year.

%MINIFYHTML1992b8b06532d09ed1f5e02aa4a6665b13% %MINIFYHTML1992b8b06532d09ed1f5e02aa4a6665b14%

Meanwhile, Kiyomi is known for her tumultuous relationship with Bow Wow. "The amazing and incident of domestic violence in the rapper's headlines was documented in"Growing Hip Hop: Atlanta".

%MINIFYHTML1992b8b06532d09ed1f5e02aa4a6665b15% %MINIFYHTML1992b8b06532d09ed1f5e02aa4a6665b16%

Along with the news of the new cast members, "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" also unleashed the teaser for next season. With returning stars including Kirk Frost, Rasheeda Frost, shooter Y Sierra Gates among others, the new season of the heart of the south promised to offer something more impressive.

Alexis Skyy You could see her sharing her experience of being kidnapped in what appears to be a panel program. Spectators could also expect more drama involving a "prostitute."

<br />

Also returning for season 9 are Scrappy] and Bamboo, Stevie J, Karlie Redd, Yung Joc, Scrapp Deleon, Momma dee, Akbar VKaren "KK ""King, BK Brasco, Shekinah Jo Y Tokyo dressing table. The new season of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" will premiere on March 16 on VH1.