Rapper Gorilla Zoe arrested on a plane in Miami

South Florida rapper Gorilla Zoe was arrested for allegedly trying to carry a loaded gun on a plane at Miami International Airport, according to reports.

Gorilla Zoe was arrested Monday night after a TSA officer informed security that he had a .38 caliber weapon loaded in his handbag during a search at the checkpoint.

The rapper was charged with a charge of carrying a concealed firearm and, according to NBC 6, had a hidden hidden transport license.

After his arrest, Zoe was jailed in the Miami-Dade jail. He was released early Tuesday after posting his $ 500 bonus. If convicted, the rap star could be forced to pay a fine of up to $ 5,000 and can also be given time behind bars for his problems.

Zoe is best known for being a member of the Boyz N Da Hood rap group. His debut solo album Welcome to the Zoo came out in 2007. His next two albums, Don & # 39; t Feed Da Animals and King Kong, were released in 2009 and 2011. He has remained an independent artist since 2018.