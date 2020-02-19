Home Entertainment Rapper Gorilla Zoe arrested on a plane in Miami

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
South Florida rapper Gorilla Zoe was arrested for allegedly trying to carry a loaded gun on a plane at Miami International Airport, according to reports.

Gorilla Zoe was arrested Monday night after a TSA officer informed security that he had a .38 caliber weapon loaded in his handbag during a search at the checkpoint.

The rapper was charged with a charge of carrying a concealed firearm and, according to NBC 6, had a hidden hidden transport license.

