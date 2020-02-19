Rangers fined by SFA for Hibernian and Celtic incidents | Soccer news

The Rangers fined £ 10,000 for the gestures of the firm Old Ryan and Alfredo Morelos





Ryan Kent celebrates his goal during the Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers

The Rangers have been fined by the Scottish Football Association for the Old Kent gestures of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos and a critical point in the game against Hibernian in December.

The SFA has fined the Rangers for a total of £ 10,000 with another £ 5,000 suspended until the end of the season for both charges after it was discovered that it had violated disciplinary rule 204.

The rangers said earlier that they were "astonished,quot; after charges related to the clashes with Celts and Hibernians were exposed.

Tom Culshaw received an immediate touchline ban from a match

Coach Tom Culshaw was ejected in the 3-0 victory over Hibernian on Easter Road after an altercation with the local bank after a reckless entry over Borna Barisic, who saw Ryan Porteous ejected. He was handed an immediate touchline ban of a match on his part in the incident, plus a ban on a suspended game that will expire at the end of the season.

Another position for the Rangers took into account the celebration of Kent's goal, the gesture of Morelos after being expelled and the subsequent confrontation of Michael Beale with the Celtic bank in the victory of Gers 2-1 in the Old Firm derby in Celtic Park on December 29.

The rangers faced punishment for the gestures made by Morelos and Kent, but both players escaped the individual action.

Ranger Alfredo Morelos was sent to Celtic Park

Kent made an apparent gun gesture after putting Steven Gerrard's side in front while Morelos was seen drawing his hand over his throat as he walked away following his red detention time card. The rangers later claimed that the Colombian had made a "gesture commonly used throughout South America to simply indicate that something, in this case, the game, is over."

The first team coach, Beale, received an immediate ban on three games with two other games suspended.

Disciplinary rule 204 states: "All recognized football clubs and organizations shall ensure that their officers, team personnel, employees and players behave in an orderly manner at all times during and / or after a match.

1:42 Steven Gerrard admits that VAR can make it more tentative on the sideline, but says that not celebrating a goal is easier said than done. Steven Gerrard admits that VAR can make it more tentative on the sideline, but says that not celebrating a goal is easier said than done.

"In particular, recognized football clubs and bodies are responsible for ensuring that their officials, team personnel, employees and players refrain from any or a combination of the following: (a) engage in a confrontation (b) conduct that likely to conduct or exacerbate or prolong a hostile situation or discussion with the players and / or the team staff of the opposing team and / or the match officials (c) conduct that could otherwise incite the disorder. "

After the charges were issued, a statement by the Rangers said: "It is worrisome that it seems that the governing body is trying to keep the Rangers with a different code of conduct and stricter than that applied to others, with unprecedented charges against the club. "

Referee Kevin Clancy expels first team coach Michael Beale

The rangers received a fine of £ 5,000 for the incident in the Hibernian match, with £ 3,000 applied immediately and £ 2,000 suspended until the end of the season.

In the second charge, the club sanctioned £ 10,000, of which £ 7,000 was immediately applied and the remaining £ 3,000 was suspended.