Priti Patel says that rapper Dave's claim at the Brit awards that Boris Johnson is racist is “ absolute nonsense & # 39; & # 39;

Priti Patel has defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson against the racism charges of rapper Dave, calling the accusations "utter nonsense,quot; and "highly inappropriate."

The Interior Minister, who appeared on Sky News and BBC Breakfast this morning to promote radical reform of the government's immigration system, said Johnson "was not absolutely racist,quot; and disagreed with Dave's "generalization."

His comments follow the incendiary allegations of the 21-year-old musician during the presentation of his song Black at the Brit Awards.

In a surprise moment for spectators and O2 attendees in London, Dave presented a new verse criticizing Johnson.

Dave, who also won the Brit Award for the Album of the Year, rapped: "It's racist, feel or not racist, the truth is that our prime minister is a true racist."

"They say," you should be grateful, we are the least racist. "

"I say the least racist is still racist."

Speaking to the Sky Kay Burley host this morning, Ms. Patel called Dave's claims "nonsense," adding: "I don't know what those comments are based on."

& # 39; It is wrong to make judgments about individuals when a particular individual is not known, as in the case of the Prime Minister.

"It's not racist at all, and I think those comments are very inappropriate."

Later, at the BBC breakfast, the Interior Minister said: & # 39; I just don't subscribe to those comments at all.

& # 39; I know the Prime Minister. I have worked with the Prime Minister for a long time, for many years. He is not a racist at all, and I'm afraid that is a generalization made by rapper Dave, and I don't agree with that & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Shadow Interior Secretary Diane Abbott has now entered the line saying she was "very impressed,quot; by the racism charges of rapper Dave.

The Labor politician said the accusation "resonated with the people,quot; and warned that the government was "raising many negative concerns,quot; that ran the risk of leaving a "lasting negative impression on the black and minority ethnic communities of Britain."

Ms. Abbott said: “ I was very surprised how the Brit Awards artists last night decided to call Boris Johnson racist. And I was also very surprised how that resonated with people. It can be viewed online, on social networks.

"I think the danger to the Government is that they leave a lasting and negative impression on the black and minority ethnic communities of Great Britain."

& # 39; And that is not good, really, for community cohesion. They need to pay more attention to black and minority ethnic communities because they are raising, even very early in the life of this Government, they are raising many negative concerns, which was reflected by some of the British artists last night. & # 39;

Johnson has historically been criticized for alleged racist comments he made before breaking into No. 10 last year.

In one article, he described African women as “ watermelon smiles & # 39; & # 39 ;, while in an article for The Daily Telegraph last year he controversially compared Muslim women with Islamic burqas with bank robbers and mailboxes

Last month, the "out of touch,quot; prime minister was criticized by Grenfell survivors who said he had degraded the government's interest in the disaster.

It has also been pressed to & # 39; control & # 39; to top-notch doctor Dominic Cummings after former consultant Andrew Sabisky resigned on Monday.

Sabisky, recruited through the “ maladaptive and rare '' scheme & # 39; & # 39; from Cummings, he faced a great public reaction after making a series of nasty comments.

Mrs. Patel's appearances on breakfast television this morning occur when the Government reveals radical reforms to Britain's immigration system in the country's biggest shake of border rules since 1973.

They will need at least 70 points to work in Britain, with points awarded for speaking English, if the job earns a salary above £ 25,600 and if it is at a certain level of skill

Low-skilled immigration will be virtually impossible under a point-based system, since the rights of free movement are recorded in history.

Instead, the chances of EU immigrants to obtain a work visa will be the same as for applicants from other places.

They will need at least 70 points to work in Britain, with points awarded for speaking English, if the job earns a salary above £ 25,600 and if it is at a certain skill level. Highly skilled workers may come without a job offer as the Government realigns the immigration system with the "brightest and best,quot;.

But there will be no general visas for low-skilled migrants.

Last night, Mrs. Patel said: & # 39; Today we present our historic plan to regain control of our borders.

"It's the biggest shake of our immigration system in a generation and it's what the public rightly demands."

Interior Ministry officials warned that companies would have to abandon cheap labor on the continent. Instead, employers will be encouraged to recruit from the British group of 1.3 million unemployed, or pay higher salaries to retain existing staff.

Yesterday there was an immediate violent reaction, with some industry leaders warning that the plans spelled & # 39; absolute disaster & # 39; for the care system and for farmers, builders and the hospitality sector.

Any EU citizen living in Great Britain for New Year's Eve will have the right to live and work here according to current standards. The reforms, which will take effect in January, will do the following: