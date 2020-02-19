Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's post-royal plans revealed

New details are emerging about Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe future plans.
In early 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they are taking a step back from royal duties. In the statement to the public of Harry and Meghan, published on January 8, the couple shared that they plan to balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America. The duo also noted that they are working to be "financially independent."
Just over a week later, Queen Elizabeth II finalized an agreement for the departure of Harry and Meghan. In her statement, the Queen said that Harry, Meghan and her son. Archie "They will always be very dear members of my family."
In a separate statement from Buckingham Palace, it was announced that Harry and Meghan are "forced to withdraw,quot; from royal duties, including official military appointments. The couple will no longer receive public funds for real duties.
"The Sussex will not use their RHS titles since they are no longer active members of the Royal Family," the statement said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to pay Sovereign Grant's expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain his family home in the United Kingdom."
The Buckingham Palace statement also shared that this new model "will take effect in spring 2020,quot;.
Now, reports from real sources have emerged that state that these changes will officially "take effect,quot; on March 31.
According to ITV NEWS Royal Editor Chris ship, Harry and Meghan "will no longer have an office,quot; at Buckingham Palace starting April 1 and will be "represented through their UK charitable foundation team."
According to reports, there will also be an annual review of these new arrangements.
While there has been no official announcement of the Palace, reports are emerging on the use of the "Sussex Royal,quot; brand.
According to the real editor Omid Scobie, discussions are still ongoing, as one source tells him: "As part of the process for the transition (of the couple) to its new chapter, planning has been underway around the launch of its new non-profit organization ".
The next appearances of Harry and Meghan have also been revealed, beginning in late February and early March. On March 5, Meghan and Harry will be in London to attend the Endeavor Fund awards. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also be at the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7.
On March 9, Meghan and Harry will join their relatives in the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. Harry is also expected to attend the London Marathon in April and the Invictus Games in May.
More details are expected as we get closer to those dates.
