Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's post-royal plans revealed

New details are emerging about Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe future plans.

In early 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they are taking a step back from royal duties. In the statement to the public of Harry and Meghan, published on January 8, the couple shared that they plan to balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America. The duo also noted that they are working to be "financially independent."

Just over a week later, Queen Elizabeth II finalized an agreement for the departure of Harry and Meghan. In her statement, the Queen said that Harry, Meghan and her son. Archie "They will always be very dear members of my family."

In a separate statement from Buckingham Palace, it was announced that Harry and Meghan are "forced to withdraw,quot; from royal duties, including official military appointments. The couple will no longer receive public funds for real duties.