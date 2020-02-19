Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will end the royal duties at the end of March

Wenn

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will close their office at Buckingham Palace on March 31 and begin their independent life away from the royal family on April Fools' Day.

Prince Harry and Meghan markleThe Duchess of Sussex will officially resign as high-ranking members of the royal family of Great Britain on March 31.

The couple surprised fans last month (January) when they announced their intention to withdraw from life in the spotlight and live part-time in North America.

Queen Elizabeth II publicly gave her blessing to her grandson and his wife, and previously revealed that the transition would take place in the spring.

Before retiring from royal duties, Harry and Meghan, who have been lying on Vancouver Island, Canada, in recent weeks, will return to the United Kingdom for six events, concluding with the Queen's Community Service in London on March 9

His office in the royal residence of Buckingham Palace will be closed on March 31, and will be represented by officials of his charitable foundation planned in the United Kingdom.

"The Duke and Duchess will spend their time in both the United Kingdom and North America," said a spokesman for the couple's actions.

"In addition to continuing to work closely with their existing sponsorships as they build a plan for commitments in the United Kingdom and the Community throughout the year, The Duke and Duchess have also been holding meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish a new organization. of earnings. Details of this new organization will be shared later in the year. "

"In general, the themes of their work related to the cause will remain unchanged, which includes the Community, the community, the empowerment of young people and mental health, collectively."

The roles of Harry and Meghan in their relationship with the royal family will be reviewed in one year: "As there is no precedent for this new model of labor and eventual financial independence, the Royal Family and The Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review for ensure that the agreement works for all parties, "adds the representative.

As part of the agreement with the Queen, the Sussex, who married in 2018, will retain the titles of Her Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness, although they will not use them for any official task.

Nor will there be changes in the line of succession, with Harry, 35, remaining sixth in the line of the throne, behind his father, Prince Charles, his brother, Prince William, and his nephews and nieces, Prince George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.