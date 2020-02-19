Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce that April is the month they will be tax free

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would end their official departure from the royal family next month. Their first day free of royal duties will be April Fool's Day, after the announcement that they intended to leave the family at the beginning of the year.

Although they have been living in Canada, both parties are still required to fulfill their previous duties. The Queen has stated in the past that official changes would begin in the spring months. The Evening Standard was the first to report on the Palace's statement confirming that April Fool's Day was the beginning of his new life.

His office at Buckingham Palace will close on March 31. Meghan and Harry will return to the United Kingdom near the end of February and the beginning of March. On March 9, Meghan and Harry will meet the Queen at Westminister Abbey.

Upcoming commitments: February 28 – Harry will join Jon Bon Jovi in ​​a recording session of his song "Unbroken,quot; with the Invictus Games Choir (which will be released in support of the WeAreInvictus Foundation). March 5: Harry and Meghan will attend the annual @EndeavourFund awards in London. March 6: Harry, along with Lewis Hamilton, will attend the inauguration of SilverstoneUK Experience, a museum that tells the story of the past, present and future of British car racing. March 7: The couple will attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall. March 8: Meghan will mark # InternationalWomensDay2020 with more details to be announced. March 9: The couple will join the Queen and members of the Royal Family for the #CommonwealthDay Service at Westminster Abbey. As for the rest of the year, his spokesman says that Harry and Meghan will be in the UK "regularly,quot;, including Harry at @LondonMarathon in April and both Sussexes to attend @ invictusgames2020 in May.

His spokesman has stated that Meghan and Harry are not simply moving from the United Kingdom. They intend to spend approximately half of their time there in the future, The Telegraph reported.

In addition, they agreed to a transition period of one year with the royal family to make sure everything goes as planned. During that time, neither Harry nor Meghan will use their royal titles, including Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness.

However, they will have the right to use them if they wish. In addition, Harry will remain sixth in the line to the throne, and there will be no changes in the line of succession in the coming years. As noted earlier, Harry and Meghan announced that they would leave the royal family at the beginning of the year.

The announcement was a big surprise for the royal family and the media. In their statement, Meghan and Harry revealed that they wanted financial independence.

Since then, Harry has spoken with Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, about getting a job for Meghan as a dubbing actress. However, it was later reported that Meghan was not paid for the work and, instead, money was given to a charity in her honor.



