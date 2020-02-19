Preview of the live match – Wolves vs Espanyol 02.20.2020

Team news, statistics and predictions while the Wolves receive Espanyol in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Team news

The chief of the Wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo, has no new concerns about injuries before the clash with Espanyol.

However, Ruben Vinagre remains marginalized with the hamstring problem he suffered in the FA Cup defeat against Manchester United last month.

"He is out, but he is very close to returning and joining the group again," Nuno said before the match in Molineux.

Meanwhile, Espanyol will not be able to sign Raúl de Tomás in January, who has scored five goals in five games for them.















Opta statistics

Wolves' only previous encounter with Spanish opponents occurred in the quarterfinals of the 1959-60 European Cup, where they were eliminated by Barcelona 2-9 together (0-4 away, 2-5 at home).

Espanyol's only previous encounter with English opponents was in the second round of the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup of 1961-62, eliminating Birmingham City 5-3 altogether (0-1 away, 5-2 at home).

In a race dating back to October 1973, Wolves has won nine of his last 10 home games in all European competitions, losing only to Braga in MD1 this season.

The last time Espanyol was in the elimination phase of a great European competition, he ended up reaching the final, and finally lost on penalties against Sevilla in the 2006-07 UEFA Cup.

Including the qualifiers, Raúl Jiménez has participated in 12 goals in his 11 games in the Wolves European competition this season, scoring nine and helping three.

















The prediction of Charlie Nicholas

Espanyol played well against Sevilla and Barcelona a couple of weeks ago, and in the past it has been technically good. These sides have a typical Spanish feel and can be very dangerous at times. I don't think they feel and suffocate. If they play in the counterattack, they will play it well, but they will still want to influence the game. The wolves had bad luck and should have got all three points against Leicester. This is the kind of game that Wolves will enjoy.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)