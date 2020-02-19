Preview of the live match – Rangers vs Braga 02.20.2020

Team news, statistics and predictions while the Rangers receive Braga in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Team news

Jermain Defoe remains marginalized by a calf injury



Borna Barisic is available again after the lost games on the left with Kilmarnock and Livingston due to a thigh injury.

However, midfielder Ryan Jack is not suspended, while striker Jermain Defoe (calf) and defender Filip Helander (foot) remain sidelined.

For Braga, defender David Carmo will make his debut in Europe after retiring from team B, while a trio of Paulinho, Ricardo Horta, Galeno and Wilson Eduardo is expected to lead the Portuguese team's attack.

















Steven Gerrard admits that VAR can make it more tentative on the sideline, but says that not celebrating a goal is easier said than done.



Opta statistics

This will be the first meeting between Rangers and Sporting Braga: the Rangers have never before lost a home game against the Portuguese opposition (W6 D2), including a 2-0 victory against Porto in the group stage this season.

Braga has lost his two away games against Scottish teams in European competition, dropping 1-3 against Hearts in September 2004 and 1-2 in Celtic in August 2010.

This is the Rangers' first appearance in the knockout stages of a major European competition since the Europa League 2010-11: they beat the Portuguese team Sporting CP in the knockout stages before being eliminated in the last 16 stages.

Including the qualifiers, Braga is undefeated in his last 13 games in European competition (W9 D4), scoring 29 goals in total in these games.

Rangers Alfredo Morelos is the top scorer in the Europa League this season with six goals. No Rangers player has scored more in a single season in a major European competition (excluding qualifiers), with the Colombian equalizing James Forrest's tour of the 1964-65 European Cup.

















Highlights of the Scottish Premier League match between Rangers and Livingston in Ibrox



The prediction of Charlie Nicholas

The rangers have been disappointing to say the least since they returned from winter break. They overcame the line against Livingston, but the most important thing that is giving Steven Gerrard problems is the pitch. The storm means that the grass will be difficult to play, so it will be a traditional aggressive style of play that will be launched against the Portuguese. Braga will handle it well, but these sides are always suspicious when traveling outside the home. They are ordered, but you can test them.

Alfredo Morelos has been silent since his return, not only in terms of goals, but also in relation to incidents and cards. These are the types of games in which Morelos will thrive. They beat Porto and beat better teams than this, so I hope they go and win this. It will be a tense affair, but a powerful and aggressive performance will ensure the Rangers get the victory.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)