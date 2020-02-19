Preview of the live match – Club Brugge vs Man Utd 02.20.2020

Team news, statistics and predictions while Manchester United travels to the Brugge Club in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Team news

Odion Ighalo is in contention to start the last game of Manchester United Europa League 32 against Club Bruges on Thursday, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"I will not tell the team today, but we will have to rotate with all the games to come," Solskjaer said. "It's one that could start, we haven't decided 100 percent yet."

"Odion is a different type of striker. We have seen him in training. He knows how to play as a central striker, he is a fantastic professional and human. We need to give him as much play time as possible."

Odion Ighalo with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before coming as a substitute at Stamford Bridge



Meanwhile, Solskjaer says it's "play and play,quot; if Marcus Rashford will be fit enough to return before the end of the season and warned that Euro 2020 can be missed.

Rashford suffered a double back stress fracture after presenting as a substitute in United's 1-0 victory over Wolves in his FA Cup replay on January 15. He was initially expected to be out for about six weeks, but now he faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines, with Solskjaer admitting that it is not clear exactly when Rashford will be fit enough to return.

"I hope he is playing this season. It will only be touching and going towards the end. I hope we can overcome this tournament and extend the season. It takes time, I am not a doctor. I was hoping he will recover faster than it seems he will be out. , other months definitely. If you are not fit enough, you will not go (to euros). "

Opta statistics

Club Brugge have not won in their last 10 meetings with English teams in all competitions (D2 L8) since the 1-0 victory against Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the 1994-95 Cup Winner Cup.

Manchester United and Club Brugge have met twice before, with the Red Devils winning 3-1 out and 4-0 at home in the 2015-16 Champions League standings.

Club Brugge was eliminated from the Europa League at this stage last season, the last one progressing from a draw in the competition in 2014-15 (last 16 vs. Besiktas).

Manchester United are undefeated in their last 10 Europa League qualifying games (W6 D4), since a 0-2 loss at Liverpool in March 2016. In fact, they won the competition the last time they were in it in 2016-17 .

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas

This game seems very difficult to predict. Club Brugge is winning the Belgian league, having lost only one game in 26, but nothing is stronger than the Premier League. The battle for a place in the Champions League is quite incredible and tells you everything you need to know.

Manchester United has played magnificently twice against Manchester City, and three times against Chelsea only this season. They are supposed to have these massive results in the locker when they leave home, and that is why it is difficult to predict.

Bruno Fernandes looks like a decent player, while Anthony Martial was in the mood against Chelsea: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team selection was right for the counterattack. The same opportunity presents itself here. I was surprised to see Eric Bailly; He has a rhythm, he is tenacious and he was brilliant at Chelsea. That was the player he was used to seeing before joining Man Utd. Maybe it's time to try again.

They won't force him and only play in the counterattack here. After Monday, I have to go and judge them accordingly, and I think they will win here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)