President Erdogan threatens the Turkish operation & # 39; imminent & # 39; in Syria | news from Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened on Wednesday to launch an operation in the Idlib region of Syria at the end of the month if Damascus does not withdraw behind Turkish military positions.

"An operation in Idlib is imminent," Erdogan told lawmakers of his party in parliament. "We are doing the countdown, we are making our final warnings."

Russia, the main ally of the Syrian government in the nine-year war, responded by saying that any Turkish offensive against Syrian forces in Idlib would be the "worst case."

Erdogan said the talks with Russia in the northwestern Syrian region were far from complying with Turkey's demands, and warned that a military operation was only "a matter of time."

Speaking to the legislators of his ruling AK Party, Erdogan said Turkey was determined to make Idlib a safe zone "regardless of the cost," even while continuing talks with Russia, which supports the forces of Syrian President Bashar al- Assad

The comments came when Syrian troops pressed an offensive against the country's last major rebel enclave.

Around 900,000 people have been forced to leave their homes and shelters in less than three months.

Erdogan's announcement comes one day after the terrible warnings of United Nations officials who warned of a humanitarian disaster in northwestern Syria.

Nearly 300 civilians have been killed in attacks this year in the region, with 93 percent of deaths caused by Syrian and Russian forces, according to the UN human rights chief.

President al-Assad He promised this week to continue the attack against the last major rebel stronghold in the country, saying that the war was not over yet but a "complete victory,quot; was seen.