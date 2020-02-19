Premier League darts: Wayne Mardle predictions for the third night in Cardiff | Darts news

%MINIFYHTMLfd379c1ba89df050e1b10325f95e893011% %MINIFYHTMLfd379c1ba89df050e1b10325f95e893012%







Premier League Darts returns to our screens this Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event. The two best stars in Wales, Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton, take the stage. Wayne Mardle looks at his crystal ball …

Price confronts Daryl Gurney while Clayton, the last Challenger, confronts Michael Smith in what is expected to be a Rockpoint Arena.

World No. 1 Michael van Gerwen will expect to keep his perfect start in the Premier League season when he faces Nathan Aspinall, while current world champion Peter Wright faces former world champion Rob Cross.

Premier League darts live Live

Three-time BDO world champion Glen Durrant and twice Premier League winner Gary Anderson complete the night's action.

Wayne leads the rule in five titanic tungsten competitions, live at Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 7 p.m.

How did Mardle do in Nottingham? Mardle's verdict Current result Draw 6-6 Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall 7-5 Price to win 7-5 Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith 6-6 Wright will win 7-5 Gary Anderson vs. Peter Wright 6-6 Van Gerwen will win 7-5 Daryl Gurney vs Michael van Gerwen 1-7 Durrant will win 7-3 Glen Durrant vs Fallon Sherrock 6-6

Peter Wright vs Rob Cross

You just think that Peter Wright is playing better than Rob Cross right now, although Peter didn't play well last week. He had an injury and still managed to escape with a draw against Gary Anderson while Cross found a way to beat Nathan Aspinall.

I'm going to choose Peter simply because when they both play well, Peter seems to have a different level than Cross. Your good game seems to be better than the good game of Cross and in the spells that will appear in the foreground.

The time comes when you need to be dynamic and take a ridiculous outhot, I think Wright is your man.

These two have been found four times and Wright has never won. There were two draws and two wins for Cross, but I think Wright ends that race on Thursday. Mardle in Wright vs Cross

Wayne's score prediction: Wright will win 7-5

Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith

Michael Smith was Taylor-esque, Van Gerwen-esque for about eight stages last week against Gerwyn Price, but again, Smith found a way not to win. That is a game that should have won and should have won comfortably. He kept letting Price re-enter and pulled out the last four legs for the draw.

I think Clayton likes sprinters. It seems to thrive in that kind of place. But I think Smith will win because he will have more revealing spells than Clayton Mardle in Clayton vs Smith

Smith was satisfied with the way he played, but he was also a bit annoyed. You have to start moving people away. When you have the advantage like him, you cannot afford not to win and I see Clayton as a John Part, not at the level of John Part, in the sense that he takes advantage of the opportunities given to him, but sometimes he blows them.

Wayne's score prediction: Smith will win 7-4

Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall

Michael is not really playing that far from the main stage, but is playing well on it and vice versa for Aspinall. You can't seem to tie four, five or six legs together with bright darts like you've been doing on the Pro Tour.

Last week we saw a new grip on him again and only he will know if it is a problem because if you are not grabbing the dart correctly and then you are squeezing again and it is fine, then that is not a problem if you & # 39; You are not thinking about it. If you are thinking about it, then it is a problem.

0:22 Aspinall staggered in & # 39; The Big Fish & # 39; against John Henderson in Aberdeen Aspinall staggered in & # 39; The Big Fish & # 39; against John Henderson in Aberdeen

Only he knows if he's ruining his rhythm. Michael van Gerwen wins this for me and I think he also wins it quite comfortably.

Wayne's score prediction: Van Gerwen will win 7-3

Daryl Gurney vs Gerwyn Price

Gurney is very capable and is also playing someone who is more than capable. Whatever these two do and whatever the outcome, it doesn't surprise me.

What surprised me was that Gurney seemed a little disinterested against Michael van Gerwen last week. That is probably hurting him. Maybe he felt under pressure from the beginning, but he never seemed to get over it.

There has been a needle between Price and Gurney in the past.

From legs three or four, he was just trying to win one leg and was getting under pressure. He was throwing his darts, he was floating them. I hope you play better this week because it will be another bad performance besides a bad week.

Gurney has to return to the horse, but unfortunately he is playing someone who will probably feel he has the best of him because he is playing better than him. Although Price did not win a game, I think this is a game he wins.

Wayne's score prediction: price to win 7-5

Glen Durrant vs Gary Anderson

Gary Anderson and Michael van Gerwen are the only two certainties to reach the play-offs and I think he does a job at Durrant.

I didn't like Durrant last week. He tried too hard, tried to force them in. I will not say that they discovered it, but what we did see is that when Durrant ends, then he fights.

Durrant dug deeply to tie Fallon Sherrock in Nottingham last week

Fallon Sherrock stayed waiting for him to fail and he failed. It is very, very consistent and is a methodical operator. He doesn't get carried away by what's going on, but I think he's going to have to cut his job here, really.

Wayne's score prediction: Anderson will win 7-3

