Pregnant Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee reveal their commitment to romantic publications

His engagement announcement is accompanied by a sweet image of the Tony Award winner with the dancer's head in his hand while gently kissing his lips.

Congratulations are in order for Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee. The couple, who are currently waiting for their first child together, have something else to celebrate because on Tuesday, February 18, the two announced that they had improved their marital status with a commitment.

Both Jenna and Steve took Instagram to share the happy news, uploading a picture of him delicately holding the dancer's head in his hand as he gently kissed her lips. His engagement ring, which consisted of an impressive stone set in a band of brilliant gold, was fully exposed in the photo. In Jenna's post, she accompanied the photo with a sweet legend that said: "A lifetime to love you and grow with you … you have my heart."

Meanwhile, the Tony Award winner cited some romantic lyrics of The liars of the water"Let him breathe." He wrote: "When you wake up in the morning, I will kiss your face with a smile that nobody has ever seen. When you wake up in the morning, I will kiss your eyes and say that it is you whom I have loved all these years."

Jenna and Steve started dating at the end of 2018 after being introduced by their mutual friends. In September of last year, the two revealed that she is currently pregnant with her first child. "We are more than happy and we could not be happier to expand our family!" they said in a statement, before the "Increase"The actress presented her belly through a photo posted on Instagram Stories.

"Becoming a mother is simply the best and most incredible thing that has happened to me," she said, crying for her future husband. "You're a gift from above and I couldn't be more excited to expand our family together …! Thank you all for all the love !!"

Jenna is already the mother of Everly, whom she shares with her ex-husband. Channing Tatum.