Possible cases of coronavirus among cruise ship evacuees in Travis increase to 12 – Up News Info San Francisco

TRAVIS AFB (Up News Info SF) – Federal health officials confirmed on Wednesday that a total of 12 patients evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and transferred to Travis Air Force Base have been isolated in the Bay Area hospitals after showing possible Coronavirus symptoms

The patients had been transferred to Travis AFB from Japan over the weekend, where they were quarantined on the cruise. While six patients exhibiting symptoms consistent with a possible coronavirus infection were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, new information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that 12 additional patients were also being isolated and treated. in hospitals in northern California.

Napa health officials said Tuesday that they were treating an evacuee from a cruise ship with a confirmed case of coronavirus, but the CDC said Wednesday that the 12 cases of the Diamond Princess currently under observation in hospitals in the region only showed symptoms and they were not confirmed.

Two patients of the 12 patients are currently at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.

"There is a minimal risk for Napa County residents due to the arrival of these two patients to the Queen of the Valley," Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio said in a press release. "They are isolated and receive medical attention and undergo tests."

"That person was given a negative result in Japan, but it is being examined here because there are concerns about the sensitivity of the tests that were performed in Japan," Relucio said.

Napa County health officials say two coronavirus patients are the maximum that the county can accommodate. Both patients will remain in quarantine at Queen of the Valley until all tests for the coronavirus are negative.

Dr. Amy Herold, medical director of Queen of the Valley, said the hospital is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Napa County to care for both patients.

"As a precaution, patients are being monitored in special isolation rooms that have negative pressure to minimize the risk of exposure," said Herold. "We are following established infection control protocols and working closely with our partners at the CDC and Napa County Public Health to ensure the safety and well-being of our caregivers, patients and visitors."