Porsha Williams celebrates the birthday of her sister, Lauren Williams

Porsha Williams is celebrating her sister's birthday. She shared a couple of photos with the beautiful Lauren Williams, and fans are here for this.

‘Happy birthday Lo and Lauren !! 😂 If you know her, you know there are two sides … they all add up to Crazy sexy Cool 🔥❤️🙌🏾 I love you ladybug @lodwill & # 39 ;, Porsha captioned her post on social media.

A follower said: preciosa Happy birthday beautiful! @lodwill, "and another fan posted this:" She looks like you in the first picture. "

Another follower wrote: "Happy birthday,quot; Lauren and many more to come ", and another person also wished Lauren the best:" Happy birthday I wish that many more come to enjoy their special (protected by email) "

A fan said: "Happy birthday @lodwill wishing you many more," and someone else posted: "Both are so beautiful !!! I LOVE you in rhoa Happy ️ Happy birthday Lauren."

Another follower posted this: ‘She is your twin ❤❤ Happy birthday to your sister God bless her ❤ and a fan said: & # 39; Today is also my birthday & # 39; Happy Birthday Lauren & # 39 ;.

Someone else said: ‘Amazing! Porsha's beautiful sister … HBD dear … more Grace Mama! "

Just the other day, Porsha was telling his fans how proud he is of his sister.

‘I am excited that my sister @lodwill is a guest panelist at the She is WELL & WORTHY- A Day of Wellness & Self-Care event organized by @NakeiaHomer + @nordstrom Perimeter, on February 22. They will discuss how self-care contributes to personal and professional success, and how women should not feel guilty for doing their best for them. Moms, she will talk about how we can be amazing moms without getting lost in the process. Who is coming? Get your tickets at https://sheiswellandworthy.eventbrite.com/ (link in the biography of @ nakeiahomer) ".

Lauren is a guest panelist during an important event this weekend, so be sure to attend if you're interested.



