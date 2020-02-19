Pop Smoke Shot and killed in the house invasion

%MINIFYHTML19033cefc36952b2644382ffe7aa29bc11% %MINIFYHTML19033cefc36952b2644382ffe7aa29bc12%

Roommates, we are sad to report another death soon. Pop Smoke, 20, was shot dead during a robbery at his home on Wednesday morning.

According to TMZ, two men stormed their home in Hollywood Hills with sweatshirts and masks, around 4:30 a.m. The men reportedly fired multiple shots that hit Pop Smoke, seriously injuring him.

Pop Smoke was pronounced dead after being rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood.

The suspects have not been captured or identified, and it is not known if Pop Smoke was familiar with them.

We send our deepest condolences to your loved ones.

Nicki Minaj made a publication expressing his sadness at his death. The two collaborated in the remixing of their hit song ‘Welcome To The Party”.

More fellow Pop Smoke send their condolences below:

May he rest in peace.