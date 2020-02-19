Pop Smoke Dead at 20: the rapper is reportedly shot during his home invasion

Fans mourn the death of Pop Smoke.

%MINIFYHTMLb9431eb65eeec038cf976cc6aca9937e13% %MINIFYHTMLb9431eb65eeec038cf976cc6aca9937e14%

The rapper was shot dead on Wednesday at the age of 20, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Rolling Stone.

%MINIFYHTMLb9431eb65eeec038cf976cc6aca9937e15% %MINIFYHTMLb9431eb65eeec038cf976cc6aca9937e16%

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, police responded to a call that arrived at 4:29 a.m. regarding an unknown number of suspects who entered a residence in Hollywood Hills, California, and shot a man in his 20s. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While the LAPD did not release any name to E! News, TMZ and Rolling Stone reported that Pop Smoke was the victim.

TMZ reported that the incident took place in a house owned by Edwin Arroyavewho is married The real housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp. The celebrity news media claimed that Arroyave owns several properties in Los Angeles and wrote that it was "possible,quot; that Pop Smoke was renting the house. ME! The news has been communicated with the Mellencamp team for comments.