Pompeo says he will raise the Saudi human rights record on his journey to the kingdom | Saudi Arabia News

The Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo, arrived in Saudi Arabia& # 39;s capital, Riyadh, for high-level discussions with the leaders of the kingdom.

During his visit, which began on Wednesday, the first since US forces killed a senior military commander of Saudi Arabia's regional rival, Iran, which caused an increase in tensions, the chief Washington diplomat will hold talks with the king Salman and his son, the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), the de facto ruler of the kingdom.

%MINIFYHTML98e183bebd815873e3e156eb0eadb62111% %MINIFYHTML98e183bebd815873e3e156eb0eadb62112%

Pompeo is expected to remain in the kingdom until Friday, before leaving for neighboring Oman, a close ally of the United States that maintains ties with Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Plus:

Prior to his arrival in Riyadh, Pompeo said he planned to raise US concerns about Saudi Arabia's human rights record, including the case of a Saudi-American doctor who faces a trial and was banned from leaving the kingdom and allegedly tortured. .

When a journalist asked him if he would specifically raise the case of Walid FitaihiPompeo said: "I am sure that I will mention that issue and a wide range of human rights issues as well."

He added: "On each of the visits I had to the kingdom during my time as director of the CIA and as secretary of state, we raised these important issues, these issues that are very important to the American people."

Allegations of torture

A day before Pompeo arrived in Saudi Arabia, the two main congressmen of the House Foreign Affairs Committee wrote to him to urge him to raise Fitaihi's case before Saudi government officials.

Fitaihi, a Boston area doctor, was arrested in Saudi Arabia in November 2017 during an unprecedented anti-corruption repression initiated by MBS, which attacked high-ranking princes, ministers and businessmen.

At that time, about 200 people were detained at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh for weeks and even months. They were forced to sign billions of dollars in assets for the government during the restructuring that helped the young crown prince consolidate power.

Fitaihi was released from detention last year, but he and seven members of his family, all US citizens, have been banned from leaving Saudi Arabia while on trial, congressmen said. It is not clear what specific charges Fitaihi faces.

Democratic representative Eliot Engel of New York and Republican representative Michael McCaul of Texas said in his letter that Fitaihi was held without charge for almost two years.

Ahmed Fitaihi has told members of Congress that his father was beaten, electrocuted and subjected to other forms of torture and allowed little contact with his family during his detention. Fitaihi returned to his native Saudi Arabia in 2006, where he helped found a hospital built by his family and became a popular motivational speaker on television.

Activists arrested, Khashoggi killed

Since becoming a crown prince in June 2017, MBS has promoted economic and social openness in the traditionally closed country. At the same time, however, the authorities have continued to gather criticism, an effort that accelerated in September 2017 with the arrests of prominent religious leaders, some of whom could now face the death penalty.

In mid-2018, just as Riyadh lifted a ban on motorists, More than a dozen women's rights activists were arrested, including some who campaigned for the right to drive. Local media accused them of traitors, and a court accused them of crimes that include contacts with foreign journalists.

In a report published in November last year, Human Rights Watch said critics of the kingdom are still being vigorously persecuted with measures that include arbitrary travel bans and harassment of their families. These include prominent Muslim scholars, women's rights activists and members of the royal family.

The prince's reputation was tarnished internationally after the 2018 assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, an MBS critic, inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

To date, public protests, political parties and unions are banned in Saudi Arabia, where the media is controlled and criticism of the royal family can lead to prison.