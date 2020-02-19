Pompeo culminates his tour of three nations in Africa with a veiled veil in China | News

%MINIFYHTMLe5ec2d4799049441ded15d4cbc367fe311% %MINIFYHTMLe5ec2d4799049441ded15d4cbc367fe312%

At the end of a tour of three African countries, the Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo, issued a slightly veiled blow towards China, with much The largest trading partner of Africa: while presenting Washington's ability to boost growth in the continent.

"Countries must distrust authoritarian regimes with empty promises. They engender corruption and dependence," Pompeo said in a speech Wednesday in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLe5ec2d4799049441ded15d4cbc367fe313% %MINIFYHTMLe5ec2d4799049441ded15d4cbc367fe314%

"They run the risk that the prosperity, sovereignty and progress that Africa desperately needs and desires will not happen."

%MINIFYHTMLe5ec2d4799049441ded15d4cbc367fe315% %MINIFYHTMLe5ec2d4799049441ded15d4cbc367fe316%

In his comments, Pompeo, who later went to Saudi Arabia, did not explicitly mention China, but analysts predicted before his trip to Senegal, Angola and Ethiopia that he would try to talk about the United States as an alternative source of investment.

Praising the free market, Pompeo encouraged African countries to liberalize their economies after "failed socialist experiments of past years,quot; in countries like Zimbabwe and Tanzania. He also criticized as "disastrous,quot; a proposed constitutional amendment in South Africa that would allow private property to be expropriated without compensation, a plan that seeks to overcome the inequalities established in the era of apartheid.

Pompeo's trip came at a time of growing confusion about Washington's strategy on the continent, according to observers, who say their attempt to present a positive vision for US cooperation with African countries has been undermined so far. for the African politics of President Donald Trump.

Critics point to Trump's widely informed comments in 2018 when he used profanity to describe the African and poorer nations of the Western Hemisphere whose citizens emigrate to the U.S. UU. Meanwhile, Washington is currently discussing military cuts in Africa, and recently announced stricter visa rules targeting the most populous country on the continent, Nigeria, as well as Tanzania, Sudan and Eritrea.

"Pompeo is unlikely to repair the damage of the Trump administration's travel bans, the proposed budget cuts or the president's derogatory comments about the region," said Judd Devermont, African director of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a group of experts in Washington DC.

However, African leaders "would appreciate your commitment for a long time and focus on the positive aspects as much as possible," Devermont said.

Even so, countries like Ethiopia have benefited from the Chinese commitment, making Pompeo's message less effective, said Abel Abate Demissie, an Ethiopian political analyst.

"It is undeniable that Chinese investment was crucial to keep Ethiopia on the road as one of the fastest growing economies in the world for many years," said Abel.

He added that much of Chinese money has been allocated to tangible projects, such as roads and buildings, while US money is more often channeled to "less visible,quot; fields such as education and health.

"The fact that Chinese loans and sometimes grants have less bureaucracy also makes it quite convenient for Ethiopia and Africa in general," said Abel.

China has channeled cash and loans to infrastructure projects across the continent.

However, Beijing has faced accusations, which it denies, of charging poor nations with debts, diverting mineral resources and leaving environmental damage.

Is the West losing influence to other world powers? (23:50)

In his speech on Wednesday, Pompeo insisted that Trump was eager to play a more important role in the continent.

"If there is something you should know about our president, my boss, you should know that he loves deals," he said, causing laughter among the audience. "He wants more things to happen between the United States and nations across Africa."

Pompeo promoted American companies, such as Chevron, Coca-Cola and Bechtel, as long-standing investors in the region.

He confirmed that the United States was seeking a free trade agreement with Kenya, but did not offer new information on the negotiations that began earlier this month in Washington, DC.

While Pompeo was visiting Senegal, the first stop of his tour of Africa, he announced that US companies had signed five new memoranda of understanding for infrastructure projects.

Beijing surpassed Washington as Africa's largest trading partner more than 10 years ago, forming a relationship worth around $ 204 billion in trade, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

Several African states have also signed the China Strip and Highway Initiative, which has seen Beijing finance power plants, roads and other infrastructure projects across the continent.

As a result of the billions of dollars in loans granted by China for such projects, the country has become Africa's largest debt holder.

"The United States is realizing that they were playing games with Africa, but China entered, and entered quite large with minimal conditions, if any," Joseph Ochieno, a political analyst, told Al Jazeera. "Africa is at stake, unfortunately."