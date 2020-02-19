Police tell some Petaluma residents to take refuge there

PETALUMA (Up News Info SF) – Petaluma police tell people to take refuge there if they live in the Cardinal Way and Noriel and Turtle Creek lanes.

Police were in the area at 9:13 p.m. People outside the area are asked to stay away until further notice.

%MINIFYHTML80cadea4dd37a6e40bddb8e76c47ac0811% %MINIFYHTML80cadea4dd37a6e40bddb8e76c47ac0812%

Petaluma police did not provide details on why the order was issued after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the afternoon.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.