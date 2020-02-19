Police tell some Petaluma residents to take refuge there

PETALUMA (Up News Info SF) – Petaluma police tell people to take refuge there if they live in the Cardinal Way and Noriel and Turtle Creek lanes.
Police were in the area at 9:13 p.m. People outside the area are asked to stay away until further notice.
Petaluma police did not provide details on why the order was issued after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the afternoon.
