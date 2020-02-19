Police look for suspects wanted in 2 robberies targeting teenagers in southern Philadelphia – Up News Info Philly

Home Local News Police look for suspects wanted in 2 robberies targeting teenagers in southern...

PHILADELPHIA (Up News Info) – Philadelphia police are looking for two suspects of robbery against teenagers in southern Philadelphia. The suspects were captured in a surveillance video that robbed a 19-year-old victim on February 4 near Broad and Tasker streets.

They left with their wallet and $ 200.

Credit: Philadelphia Police

On February 6, the same suspects are caught by the camera at the Ellsworth-Federal subway station after robbing another 19-year-old Airpods.

If you recognize the suspects, contact the Southern Detective Division at 215-686-3013.

