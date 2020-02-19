Police look for suspect in Detroit theft – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify a wanted suspect in connection with the robbery that occurred on the west side of the city.

Police say it happened on October 29, 2019 at approximately 3:00 p.m.

The suspect is caught in the Ring Doorbell camera that walks to the residence located in the 18000 block of Oak Drive, taking a package out of the porch and then fled on foot.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man, dressed in a red shirt with the word "Chicago,quot; on his back and khaki pants.

Anyone with information should contact the 12th Detroit Police Department Precinct at 313-596-1240, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

