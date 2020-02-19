Podcast by Will Greenwood: Six Nations, Sexton vs. Farrell and Tom May's charity | Rugby Union News

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
4
LISTEN: Will Greenwood Rugby Podcast

Last update: 02/19/20 9:25 pm

Listen to Will Greenwood rugby podcast

In this week's podcast, Will Greenwood calls from the Himalayas while giving his opinion on Round 3 of the Six Nations.

Greenwood and Rupert Cox join Tom May, who next month will be in charge of the London Loop, a route that travels 150 miles around London, to raise funds for motor neuron disease.

May's challenge will end at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, March 7, when England's men host Wales in the penultimate round of the Championship.

The trio discusses the captaincy of Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell before Ireland's trip to West London on Saturday, as well as the Welsh game against undefeated France and the Scotland game against Italy.

We also heard Katy Daley-McLean, the England fly, who spoke with James Gemmell about the Six Nations of women and the training tactics of the England team against men.

