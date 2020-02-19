Player who bites the penis forbidden for five years for & # 39; act of brutality & # 39; in the opponent

An amateur footballer in France has been banned for five years after biting an opponent's penis after an argument after a match.

%MINIFYHTML736c71a61bb0b4d72ac6e925190b79f811% %MINIFYHTML736c71a61bb0b4d72ac6e925190b79f812%

The strange incident occurred in the city of Terville, which is about 200 miles east of Paris, near the border with Luxembourg, after a match between local side SC Terville and AS Soetrich in November.

A dispute between the opposing parties intensified after full time, with a violent confrontation that broke out in the locker room and then in the parking lot.

When a Terville player tried to separate two struggling players, the Soetrich player responded by biting his penis.

The assault caused him to be taken urgently to the hospital, where he required 12 points and could not work for four days.

Subsequently, the player filed a complaint and the police opened an investigation.

The disciplinary committee of the Moselle district has now issued its punishment, prohibiting the player from AS Soetrich for five years and fineing the club with € 200 (£ 166 / $ 216).

The injured Terville player was also expelled until the end of June for "acts of brutality,quot; in the locker room and parking lot.

Terville was also fined € 200 for "lack of reaction from (club) leaders,quot; in responding to violence. The club was already deducted two points immediately after the incident in November.

Speaking about the governor general director of the Mosellan district, Emmanuel Saling, said Republican Lorrain: “The case, being relatively serious, was assumed by a magistrate. He collected testimonies but also investigated to track the facts as faithfully as possible. "

Saling also confirmed that the incident would be recorded at the behavioral observatory of the French Football Federation.

The behavioral observatory was created in 2006 with the aim of combating violence and promoting the values ​​of football at all levels of the game in France.

It requires that all leagues and districts submit reports of violence in football matches on and off the field, with the data analyzed and compiled in an annual report at the end of each season.