Pistons and guard Reggie Jackson agree to purchase contract – Up News Info

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons and Reggie Jackson agreed to a contract purchase, paving the way for the veteran guard to sign with another team.

Detroit announced the deal Tuesday.

Jackson is in the last season of his five-year, $ 80 million contract he signed in 2015 with the Pistons, who acquired it earlier that year in an exchange with Oklahoma City.

Jackson, 29, averages 14.9 points and 5.1 assists this season, but has limited to only 14 games this season due to a back injury.

The Thunder selected the former Boston College star with the 24th overall pick in 2011 and has averaged 12.9 points and 4.4 assists in his career.